Holly High School students collecting donations for animal shelter in memory of classmate

HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Animal Shelter is in for a special Christmas gift thanks to a pair of Holly High School students who are making sure the community knows the passion of one of their classmates.

Many of them remember Deegan Walton for his love of animals.

"I think he probably saw the animals as just a gift," Brooke Lawrence, a senior at Holly High School said. "He always liked to help them."

Especially Walton's Golden Retriever, Bella, who'd often visit Lawrence and her friend, Lauren Henry, at craft shows around town.

"Him and Bella would come, and he would hand us, Bella. He's like 'your responsibility now,'" Henry recalled endearingly. "He would just come and sit, and it was just the comfort."

But back on Oct. 1, Walton died by suicide.

"It was devastating for a lot of people, but I think that everyone has really come together from multiple different places. I mean, I've met multiple people that I didn't know before because they had a connection with Deegan," Lawrence said.

Now, even more people are learning about Walton, because Lawrence and Henry are collecting donations for the Oakland County Animal Shelter in his honor.

"And to also raise awareness for suicide and to destigmatize it to know that it's okay to say you're not okay," Lawrence said.

What they need:

Wet & Dry Dog Food

Wet & Dry Cat Food

Dog Treats

Cat Treats

Towels & Blankets

Food Dishes

Pet Carriers

Pet Leases

Pet Toys

Bound Carpet Samples

Cat Litter & Pans

Paper towels

Donations can be dropped off through Dec. 21 at:

Karl Richter Campus (main doors north entrance) Springfield Township Hall & Library Holly High School (for students and faculty) Magoos Pet Outlet, Fenton Bunker Hills Kennel, Davisburg Fur Baby Pet Boutique, Holly

The community's generosity has also raised over $1,000 for the shelter's animals.

"Really appreciate all of the great work, the compassion that our community has come together to support this effort," Scott Roper, Superintendent for Holly Area Schools said.

Lawrence and Henry plan to deliver the donation to the animal shelter on Dec. 22.

"I think this might be an annual Christmas present to the animals at the shelter from Deegan," Lawrence said.