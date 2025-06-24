Watch CBS News
Hiker dies after falling 25 feet from cliff near Manganese Falls in Upper Peninsula

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
A man died after falling 25 feet from a cliff near Manganese Falls in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. 

The Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the remote location around 12:10 p.m. Saturday in Copper Harbor after a hiker in his 50s fell about 25 feet from a cliff. 

The sheriff's office says that because of the remote location, crews had limited radio communication and no cellphone service. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials do not suspect foul play and say the incident looks to be a "tragic accident." 

The man's name is being withheld to respect the privacy of the family, officials said. 

Crews from the Copper Harbor Fire Department, Keweenaw County Search and Rescue, Michigan State Parks and the Calumet Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. 

