Michigan teacher accused of sexual misconduct against young student

A teacher in Highland Park, Michigan, has been charged after he allegedly groomed a young student and performed sex acts on school grounds.

According to the Highland Park Police Department, Vincent Weaver, 29, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was arraigned on Monday.

Weaver, who taught at George Washington Carver Academy, was arrested on Friday, May 16. Police say that at the time of the arrest, he was dressed in disguise to avoid being recognized by staff.

Highland Park Police Department

Authorities allege that he engaged in sexual misconduct with the student when they were between the ages of 10 and 12.

Weaver joined the school staff in August 2023 as a fine arts teacher and also served as the coach of the school's dance team. He was fired in May 2025, according to police.

The school issued the following statement on Monday:

"George Washington Carver Academy was recently made aware of an incident involving a teacher and student. We immediately notified law enforcement, placed the employee on suspension, and after an internal investigation, terminated their employment and removed them from campus. "We are fully cooperating with the Highland Park Police in their ongoing investigation and please ask that you direct any further inquiries to them. "Our immediate, top priority and focus remains the safety and well-being of our students and their families, and we are committed to supporting them with appropriate resources during this time. "Thank you for your continued trust and support."