Highland Park man accused of shooting at police after Macomb County home invasion

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old Highland Park man has been charged in connection to a Macomb County home invasion and shooting at police officers, officials said.

Brendan Tyrell Wilson has been charged with assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, third-degree home invasion, third-degree fleeing police officers, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and driving while license suspended.

On Saturday, Wilson allegedly "forced his way into a home" in Center Line and stole a gun, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

As he was leaving the area in his car, he allegedly intentionally struck a police car and fired shots at an officer.

Wilson was arrested later that day. He was arraigned and given a $1 million bond. If he is released, he must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with witnesses.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 23.

"The defendant's actions put the safety of our community and law enforcement at serious risk," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We will ensure that justice is served and the safety of our residents is upheld."