Highland Park man sentenced after assaulting officer in attempt to escape jail

Paula Wethington
A Metro Detroit man was sentenced to up to five years prison on charges relating to an attempted escape from the Wayne County Jail. 

David Johnathan Soward, of Highland Park, was accused of assaulting an officer on Dec. 12, 2024, while he was being taken from his cell. Authorities said an attempt to assault an officer with a taser happened during the altercation. 

He originally faced eight charges in connection with the incident, according to a prosecutor's report at the time 

Third Circuit Court records show that Soward was sentenced on Jan. 28 on two charges: escape from jail through violence, with a penalty of 15 months to 5 years in prison; and felonious assault, with a penalty of 15 months to 4 years in prison. Credit was given for time served. 

