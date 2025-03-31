Highland Park residents under a boil water advisory until further notice

A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Highland Park in Wayne County, Michigan, because of low water pressure.

Residents are urged to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, preparing baby formula or food, and brushing teeth. A boil water instruction means that water should be boiled for one minute, then cooled before using.

Those who have a lead-reducing filter on a faucet should replace the filter cartridge after the advisory is lifted.

Because of the situation, the city hall building in Highland Park also will be closed until further notice.

"During this time, essential services will continue to operate, and we encourage residents to utilize online resources for any urgent matters," city officials said Monday. "We will keep the community updated on the situation and notify you once City Hall is able to reopen."

The Highland Park water system provides service to about 8,500 residents.