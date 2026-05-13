Several people injured in high-speed multi-vehicle crash in Dearborn

Security footage from a local business in Dearborn captured a high-speed crash that left several people injured.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on Michigan Avenue and Jonathon Street. According to Dearborn police, three cars were involved, and passengers were taken to the hospital.

Police say one passenger is in critical condition but that no one is facing a life-threatening injury.

Security footage showed a black vehicle plowing through and swiping the vehicle next to it. While that driver slows down, the black car speeds up.

Kamal G. shared with CBS News Detroit what happened that didn't show on the security cameras

"The Ford Explorer was on Jonathon ... and it was trying to make a left, and the Range Rover hit the car," said Kamal.

"It was pretty crazy, not going to lie, it was the first ever car accident I had ever seen, just car parts going everywhere."

It is unknown if any charges will be filed.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.