Here's a list of snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As Wednesday's winter storm begins, cities have started to declare snow emergencies.

A snow emergency is usually declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period, which can cause hazardous driving conditions.

Here are the snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit:

Inkster : Started at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and is in place until further notice.



: Started at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and is in place until further notice. Taylor : Started at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will remain in effect throughout the storm.

: Started at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will remain in effect throughout the storm. Birmingham: Started at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will go through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

While these snow emergencies are in effect, residents need to make sure their vehicles are not parked on the streets, or they risk being ticketed.

In addition, city officials in Birmingham announced the Chester Street Parking Structure (180 Chester Street) will be available for residents to park in for free to help them get their vehicles off the street. It will be available for parking starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.