Hell is in Michigan, and you could purchase the small community for $625K

Hell is for sale. The unincorporated town of Hell, Michigan, that is.

Swisher Commercial Properties has listed an "exceptional opportunity" to acquire roughly 7 acres along Patterson Road in Putnam Township, with a mailing address of Pickney, including the Hell MI LLC business ventures, for $625,000 — a steal compared to what would be a more appropriate price tag of $666,000.

"This is an extremely creative and multifaceted business with literally ten different mini-income sources accomplished on-site," the listing says.

"We are still open daily and look forward to seeing you in Hell!" the Hell MI organization posted on social media alongside the sale announcement.

Hell is an unincorporated town in Livingston County, situated about 20 miles northwest of Ann Arbor. The community was first settled in 1838, starting with a grist mill and general store along a creek, according to Hell's website.

At the time, local farmers could be paid for their grain with home-distilled whiskey. The custom "led many wives to comment, 'He's gone to Hell again,' when questioned about their husband's whereabouts during harvest time," the website said. "The name stuck, and Hell became an official town in 1841."

The name has earned it a spot on the Pure Michigan website as a tourist destination, and bus tours visit on occasion.

HELL, MI - JUNE 6, 2006: Patrons line up outside Screams Ice Cream shop to buy "666" merchandise to mark the date 666 (an abbreviation of 6/6/06) at Screams Ice Cream shop June 6, 2006 in Hell, Michigan. Hundreds of people waited to buy mugs and t-shirts. According to the Bible's Book of Revelation, "666" is the mark of the beast. Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

"Hell is a quirky, must-visit destination known for its devilish humor and playful attractions," the state tourism website said. "Whether you're here for laughs, photo ops, or the novelty of saying 'You've been to Hell and back,' this offbeat town offers a memorable and entertaining experience."

Amenities and services on location include a wedding chapel, "Go to Hell" souvenirs, an official weather station, a post office substation and a scattering space for cremated remains. The "mayor of Hell" campaign invites people to make an official day of their visit, or even just an hour, with commemorative keepsakes included in the package.

"More people tell you to go to our town than anywhere else on Earth," the community's website said.