Heat and storms in store for Southeast Michigan this week

The heat is truly on for the week ahead as temperatures skyrocket and storm activity moves in.

Both Wednesday and Thursday this week are NEXT Weather Alert Days in Southeast Michigan due to a combo of heat and storm concerns.

The first thing we need to break down is the heat and humidity.

Here Comes The Heat

Temperatures climb quickly this week, with humid air arriving as well.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

High temperatures in Southeast Michigan will reach their peak on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the low 90s. Overnight lows in the 70s mean there is little relief from the heat without air conditioning.

The heat index will climb to near 100 degrees both days. A heat advisory may be issued for these days.

Severe Weather in Southeast Michigan

Showers and storms move in late Monday night and through the day Tuesday.

While severe weather is not expected, the chance of heavy rainfall could pose an issue. The reason is our dry ground.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

We're so dry at the moment that heavy rainfall will initially pool up before soaking in.

We'll need to monitor for some flooding potential on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The main round of concern is Wednesday and, in particular, Thursday. Severe weather to our west may try to encroach on southeast Michigan late Wednesday.

Wednesday may bring a chance of strong winds if storms arrive, but the heat may help hold it back a bit.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Thursday remains the primary concern, as active weather appears likely in the afternoon and evening.

Plenty of heat and humid air will supply fuel as a front dives through the region.

We'll be monitoring the risks as we get closer.

Stay with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team through our hot and active week, before more seasonal weather returns on Friday.