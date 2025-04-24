Heartland RV announces layoffs, closure at its St. Joseph County facility

Fanfest before Pistons games; missing teen found; new measles case reported; and more top stories

An RV manufacturing site in St. Joseph County, Michigan, will close in a few weeks, resulting in 121 jobs lost.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles of Elkhart, Indiana, filed a WARN notice Tuesday with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, relating the details of the layoff. Heartland is known for its selection of towable recreational vehicles and travel trailers.

Heartland says it is closing its facility on Haines Boulevard in Sturgis "due to business necessity."

This will result in six salaried jobs and 116 non-union hourly jobs lost, effective June 20.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and / or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of company or number of people involved.