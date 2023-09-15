Watch CBS News
Autos

Hear from striking UAW members on the picket line outside Ford Michigan Assembly Plant

/ CBS Detroit

Hear from striking UAW members on the picket line outside Ford Michigan Assembly Plant
Hear from striking UAW members on the picket line outside Ford Michigan Assembly Plant 05:03

(CBS DETROIT) - History was made Friday morning as UAW members walked out on all of Detroit's Big Three automakers simultaneously as contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. 

The contracts cover 145,000 union members. 

U.S. Senator Gary Peters joins the UAW picket line at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne 03:02

UAW President Shawn Fain called on union members at General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4), Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B), and Ford Michigan Assembly Plant - Final Assembly and Paint in Wayne (Local 900, Region 1A) to strike at midnight following no agreement.

The UAW is planning a rally at 4 p.m. Friday at the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center.

Walking the UAW picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne 03:28

CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows spent Friday morning along the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne and spoke with UAW members and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters. 

First published on September 15, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.