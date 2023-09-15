Hear from striking UAW members on the picket line outside Ford Michigan Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) - History was made Friday morning as UAW members walked out on all of Detroit's Big Three automakers simultaneously as contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The contracts cover 145,000 union members.

UAW President Shawn Fain called on union members at General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4), Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B), and Ford Michigan Assembly Plant - Final Assembly and Paint in Wayne (Local 900, Region 1A) to strike at midnight following no agreement.

The UAW is planning a rally at 4 p.m. Friday at the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center.

CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows spent Friday morning along the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne and spoke with UAW members and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.