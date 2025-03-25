Health scare sparks Dearborn resident to open women-only gym, spotlighting safety and community relationships

A new business in Dearborn is capitalizing on the growing trend of women-only gyms. On the east side of Dearborn — near the intersection of Greenfield Road and West Warren Avenue — you'll find a brand-new women-only gym: Sculpted Fitness.

"A female-only space allows for safety for our members and also helps build and develop relationships throughout the community," Sculpted Fitness owner Anwar Aburayyan said.

Five years ago, the Aburayyan received unexpected news from her doctor and decided it was time for a lifestyle change.

"I was 100 pounds heavier, and I received a terrifying warning from my doctor, who said that I was pre-diabetic," Aburayyan said. "I taught myself how to weight lift as well as to eat foods that won't disrupt my hormonal condition, and I wanted to be able to be a resource for the women in the community who struggle with the same issues."

Aburayyan's journey inspired her to open Sculpted Fitness. In November 2024, she received the keys to the space and started renovations.

"I wanted to do something for the community, specifically in East Dearborn. I do feel like we here at East Dearborn are underserved," Aburayyan said.

Four weeks ago, the fitness center officially opened. The gym offers a variety of classes, including dance classes that spotlight Middle Eastern culture.

"(My) favorite class would have to be belly dancing, just because there are no set rules. As long as you're having fun and shaking your hips, you are doing it correctly," Aburayyan said.

The gym's tagline is "Fitness at every stage of life," and the owner says it promises a welcoming, safe space for women to get fit and have fun.

"It is a reminder to women that they don't have to necessarily be the most experienced in the gym to come in here," Aburayyan said.