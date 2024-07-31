Keith Sweat, Tesla, Cheap Trick and more to headline at 2024 Arts, Beats and Eats

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The annual Arts, Beats and Eats will kick off on Aug. 30 in downtown Royal Oak, and this year's headliners have been announced.

Organizers say rock bands Tesla, Cheap Trick, Chevelle and Gin Blossoms will headline this year, along with R&B singer Keith Sweat and country singer Dustin Lynch. The annual event will feature more than 200 live performances on nine stages over four days. Of those performances, more than 65 are local newcomers, including singer McKayla Prew and Jodye Watts & Niko Noir.

"Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats is the ultimate summer finale, a beloved tradition for many as summer draws to a close. We continually aim to expand and introduce innovative offerings to ensure the hundreds of thousands who attend have a fresh, exciting experience every year," Jon Witz, producer of Arts, Beats & Eats, said in a news release.

Tickets are $7 in advance. Admission is free before 5 p.m. on Friday and $12 after 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 before 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday and $12 after 3 p.m.

Visit the Arts, Beats and Eats website for more information on the event and to purchase tickets.

2024 Arts, Beats and Eats lineup

JIM BEAM NATIONAL STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Ensemble Hanabi (Japanese Classical/Traditional/Pop)

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Your Generation in Concert (Tribute Band)

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Cheap Trick (Hard Rock)

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tesla (Hard Rock)

Saturday, Aug. 31

4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Rob Stone (Country)

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Ryan Jay (Country/Rock)

6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Runaway June (Country)

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Cadillac Three (Country/Rock)

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Dustin Lynch (Country)

Sunday, Sept. 1

4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Lyons Lane (Motown/Rock)

5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Rumours (Fleetwood Mac Cover Band)

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Gin Blossoms (Alternative Rock)

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Chevelle (Alternative Rock)

Monday, Sept. 2

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Roots Vibrations (Reggae)

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thornetta Davis (R&B)

6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Pop 2000 Tour (POP)

7:45 p.m. – 9 p.m. Keith Sweat (R&B)





SOARING EAGLE/HORNITOS ROCK STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music (Pop/Rock)

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Brothers From Another Planet (Alternative/Funk)

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Hourlies (Blues/Rock)

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Ruiners (Garage/Rock)

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The Sax Maniacs Soul Revue (Blues/Soul)

10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Tino G's Dumpster Machine (Acoustic Variety)

Saturday, Aug. 31

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. George Dudley (Acoustic Variety)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Motor City Wranglers (Classic Rock)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Kayfabe: thepplsband (Cover Band)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Ritual Suns (Alternative/Progressive Rock)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Wisher (Rock/Metal)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Riding With Killers (Rock/Hard Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Persuasion Band (Pop)

Sunday, Sept. 1

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Acoustic Chrome (Acoustic Variety)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Verzell & The Ego Trip (Acoustic/Classic Rock)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. King Norman (Rock/Hard Rock)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Lipstick Jodi (Pop/Alternative)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Zang (Rock/Classic Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Sunset BLVD (Tribute Band)

Monday, Sept. 2

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Bobby Brooks (Acoustic Variety)

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Riddlerz (Rock/Soul)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Dan Cafferty Band (Rock/Soul)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. New Relatives (BluesRock)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Reefermen (Rock)

MICHIGAN LOTTERY R&B STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. New Strategy Band (Jazz/R&B)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Jennifer George Quartet (Jazz/R&B)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Dion Jackson Jr. (R&B/Soul)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Jynn & Juice band (R&B/Soul)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Jodye Watts & Untitled wsg Niko Noir (R&B/HipHop)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Larry Lee & Back in the Day (Funk)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Skonie & The kLouds (R&B/Soul)

Saturday, Aug. 31

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Kenneth Wallace (Jazz/R&B)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Drew Verdé (Pop/R&B)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Luther Badman Keith Blues Band (Blues)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Kalysta (Pop/R&B)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Brendon Linsley Band (Blues/Funk)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Herb The Artist (Cover Band – Top 40)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Redi Choi (R&B/Soul)

Sunday, Sept. 1

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CARL B PHILLIPS (Inspirational)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Instruments of Musick (Instrumental)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Jackie C. & Detroit Rhythm Band (R&B/Soul)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Armani Monte' (R&B/Hip Hop)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Maurice King Wolf (Funk/Soul)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Smoke Jones (Jazz/Blues)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Laura Rain and the Caesars (Soul)

Monday, Sept. 2

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. George Montrelle (R&B/Soul)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Full Circle (Cover Band - R&B/)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Al Bettis (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Half Step Down (Blues)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. APROPOS (Alternative/Indie)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Alise King (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

BAKER COLLEGE AMERICANA STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Hatchwing Rider (Acoustic/ Folk Rock)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Ironwood (Americana/Folk)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Ryan Scott & The Creek Hounds (Country/Rock)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Delta 88 (Americana/AltRock)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Jill Jack Band (Americana)

Saturday, Aug. 31

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Keelan Starr (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Ryan O'Neill (Country)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. McKayla Prew (Country/Pop)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Brad Stuart (Acoustic/Americana)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Last Stand (Country/Classic Rock)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Wrenfields (Americana/Country)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Winestoned Cowboys (Americana/Country)

Sunday, Sept. 1

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Royal Oak First United Methodist Church Service

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Eric Moore (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Ben Traverse Band (Americana/Bluegrass)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Dirt Road to Nowhere (Country/Rock)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Fabulous Henhouse Boys (Country)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Taintsville Players (Americana/Roots)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. YALL BAND (Cover Band – Top 40)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Gambler Returns: Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute (Tribute Band)

Monday, Sept. 2

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Rebecca Cameron (Acoustic/Americana)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. 20 Hour Ride (Country/Rock)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Lisa Mary (Acoustic Variety)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Wilson Thicket (Americana/Bluegrass)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. TaylorTucky (Country/Rock)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Orbitsuns (Old School Country/Outlaw Country)





BUD LIGHT ALTERNATIVE STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Linear Dawn Orchestra (Electronic/Dance)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Post Eden (Psychedelic Rock)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Victorino (Alternative/Hip Hop)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Suede Brain (Rock/Psychedelic Rock)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heat Above (Pop/Alternative)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Moravian (Alternative/Indie)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Killer Flamingos (Cover Band)

Saturday, Aug. 31

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Maria Montoya (Pop/Rock)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Tiffadelic (Alternative/Post-Punk)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Davis James (Rock/Indie)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tony Paris & the Sugarburn (Pop/Rock)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Elspeth Tremblay & The Treatment (Rock)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Jackson and the Poolsharks (Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Lou Fighters (Tribute Band

Sunday, Sept. 1

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Taylor DeRousse (Alternative/Indie)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. OPAL (Electronic/Dance)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Jon Paul Wallace (Soul/Pop)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. TOED (Alternative/Blues)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Liam Kelley (Alternative/Rock)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Killer Driller (Ska Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Edison Hollow (Alternative/Classic Rock)

Monday, Sept. 2

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Jill Govan (Acoustic/Indie)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Izzy Joy (Acoustic Variety)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Ladyship Warship (Alternative/Rock)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Elephant Den (Indie)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Virginia Violet (R&B/Soul)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Aaron Benjamin (Rock/Soul)

FLAGSTAR BANK INTERNATIONAL STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Ara Topouzian Trio (World Music)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Mariachi Jalisco (Mariachi)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. The Tri-County Bollywood Ensemble (World Music)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Black Murray (Celtic)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Mondo Kane (R&B)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tatyana D'Voce (Latin/Reggae)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

Saturday, Aug. 31

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Joyas de Mexico Ballet Folklorico (International Dance)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Canja de Boa (Brazilian/World Music)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Whorled (World Music)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Celtic Ilse (Celtic/Folk)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Leaving Lifted (Reggae)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Roane (Celtic)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Zcats (Zydeco)

Sunday, Sept. 1

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Auburn Glen Highland Dancers (Scottish Highland Dance)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Conjunto Soltura (Fusion World Music)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. RJ Spangler's Tribute to the South African Jazz Masters (African Jazz)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Os Clavelitos (Brazilian/World Music)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Grupo Illusion (Conjunto/Tejano)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Xiao Dong Wei (Chinese Fusion)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Sean Blackman (World Music)

Monday, Sept. 2

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Haloha Polynesian Dance Group (Polynesian Dance)

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Gerard Smith (Celtic/Folk)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. El Trio Escobar (Cumbia)

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. McSpillin (Irish/Folk)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Aaron Parrott (Steel Drum)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Martin Chaparro - MC3 (Latin/Reggae)





HOUSE OF DANK PERFORMANCE STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. DJ Chrome (Variety/House)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Julian LaHood (Hip-Hop)

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sarah Markus (Pop)

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Nick Ryan (Hip-Hop/Pop)

10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Saturday, Aug. 31

11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. DJ Chrome (Variety/House)

4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Sarah Markus (Pop)

6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Dilano Dalion (Hip-Hop)

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Julian LaHood (Hip-Hop)

10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Sunday, Sept. 1

11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. DJ Chrome (Variety/House)

4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. TWIZT (House)

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. TWIZT (House)

6:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Nick Ryan (Hip-Hop/Pop)

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Dilano Dalion (Hip-Hop)

10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Monday, Sept. 2

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. DJ Chrome (Variety/House)

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Nick Ryan (Hip-Hop/Pop)

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sarah Markus (Pop)

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Julian LaHood (Hip-Hop)

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

OAKLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE ACOUSTIC STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 p.m. -1:45 p.m. Mayflower Music MI (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Cesar Aquino (Acoustic/Pop)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Bryan Jeske (Americana)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Abhay (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

Saturday, Aug. 31

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Gordy Hunt (Acoustic/Pop)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Theandric (Rock/Hard Rock)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Alice Woodward & The Drop-Ins (Acoustic Variety)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Jessey Adams (Country)

6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Kenny Nelson (Acoustic/Pop)

Sunday, Sept. 1

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Nathan Grant (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Dave Jàvu (Acoustic Variety)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Blockhouse Valley (Acoustic Variety)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Ernesto Villarreal and Friends (Acoustic Variety)

6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Real Ingredients (Americana)

Monday, Sept. 2

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Stage Crafters presents "Rent" (Community Theatre)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Annemarie Jo (Acoustic Variety)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Reeds & Steel (Acoustic Variety)

DETROIT INSTITUTE OF ARTS KIDS STAGE

Friday, Aug. 30

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar

12:00 p.m. - 12:45 pm Authentic Native American Dance Ho Chunk Nation Presented by DIA

1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Flying Cardboard Theater (Detroit-based Puppetry Troupe)

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar

3:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Eugene Clark Magic Show

4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Flying Cardboard Theater (Detroit-based Puppetry Troupe)

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Eugene Clark Magic Show

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. SCRWNY (Melodic Trap)

8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. DJ Cisco (Salsa/Latin Mix)

9:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Esshaki (House/Techno)

Saturday, Aug. 31

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Ballet Folklorico de Detroit Presented by DIA

12:05 p.m. - 12:12 p.m. Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Mathangi Dance Company (Indian Traditional/Modern dance)

12:50 p.m. - 12:57 p.m. Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

1:35 p.m. - 1:42 p.m. Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

2:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Flying Cardboard Theater (Detroit-based Puppetry Troupe)

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Michigan Taiwanese Association - Lion, Dran and Nezhi Dances

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. Flying Cardboard Theater (Detroit-based Puppetry Troupe)

6:15 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Great Lakes Rion Taiko

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. DJ Seoul (Electro Funk/Techno Bass)

8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Josh Adams (Dance/Hip Hop/Funk)

9:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. METAWAV. (Techno/House)

Sunday, Sept. 1

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Rockin Raaga Indian Dance (ANU)

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Audra Kubat Songwriting Workshop and Performance

1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Cool Tricks and Funny Stuff

2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. String Theory Theater

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Cool Tricks and Funny Stuff

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. String Theory Theater

5:45 p.m.- 6:15 p.m. Cool Tricks and Funny Stuff

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Detroit Puppet Company

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. DJ Kode Red (House)

8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. TWIZT (House)

9:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Nano Too Hype (Party Rock)

Monday, Sept. 2

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Tap Dance Detroit

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Sakura - Japanese Dance and Storytelling

1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. String Theory Theater

2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. Beatbox Jake

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Rollicking Music with Kevin Devine

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. String Theory Theater

5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Rollicking Music with Kevin Devine

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Detroit Puppet Company