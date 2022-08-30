Police: 8-year-old in critical condition after touching downed power line in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after touching a downed power line on Tuesday in Warren.

The incident at about 9:14 a.m. on Touepher Street following heavy rainfall Monday in Southeast Michigan.

Police who witnessed the incident ran to the child to provide aid.

Authorities say the 8-year-old was transported to the hospital by the Warren police. His 10-year-old brother, who was also injured, was transported by Warren fire personnel.