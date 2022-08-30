Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 8-year-old in critical condition after touching downed power line in Warren

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after touching a downed power line on Tuesday in Warren.

The incident at about 9:14 a.m. on Touepher Street following heavy rainfall Monday in Southeast Michigan.

Police who witnessed the incident ran to the child to provide aid.

Authorities say the 8-year-old was transported to the hospital by the Warren police. His 10-year-old brother, who was also injured, was transported by Warren fire personnel.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 1:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.