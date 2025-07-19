Man facing hate crime charges after allegedly attacking 2 couples outside MGM Grand Detroit

What started as a trip to downtown Detroit for a concert landed a woman in the hospital. Now, her friends and loved ones say they want answers, especially from MGM Grand Detroit.

On July 13, Chelsi Way and her wife, Celia Haueter, and another LGBTQ+ couple were attending a concert in Detroit and got a valet at MGM Grand.

At about 1 a.m. on July 13, the couples went back to get their car, and while waiting outside, they claim two men approached them.

"We've never been personally targeted and attacked," Way said. "We kind of all looked at each other, and we were like, 'This is weird.' That's when the taller man put his hand on my brother's shoulder and was like, 'Hey man, what's going on?' And my brother was like, 'No.'"

Way alleges that one of the men then called them homophobic slurs.

"As soon as he said that, then my brother kind of grabbed me," Way said. "I'm on blood thinner; I have two blood clots in my lungs. He was worried about my safety."

Way said her brother left to find security as the two men allegedly continued taunting Way and Haueter before one of those men, William James Wilson, allegedly punched Haueter several times.

"I remember falling to the floor and trying to get back up. And then, my mind goes blank," Haueter said.

After allegedly assaulting Haueter, Way says Wilson began walking down the road. She says she followed him while on the phone with the police.

Both couples allege that although they pleaded for security's help, no one assisted them. They say nearly a dozen people watched the chaos unfold.

"You guys have a responsibility to provide security. We asked for help, and no one came. We felt uncomfortable," Way said.

David Supal is engaged to Way's brother. He says he can't believe the entire situation lasted less than 15 minutes.

"I threw my body in front of her, cause I seen the haymakers he was throwing. I took about 3-4 shots," he said.

Haueter says she was knocked unconscious for a few minutes. She received more than 20 stitches.

"The doctor literally told her at the hospital that if he had hit her harder. Her brain could've literally severed," Way said.

Wilson, 26, of Fort Worth, was arrested, and Wane County prosecutors say he was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the alleged assault of Haueter, aggravated assault for the alleged assault of Way, two counts of assault and battery, and four counts of hate crime using force or physical injury. He was given a $100,000 bond.

CBS News Detroit reached out to MGM Grand for comment and was told to refer questions to the Detroit Police Department.

Wilson is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 24. He has a preliminary examination on Aug. 31.