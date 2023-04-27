Hatch Detroit contest celebrates newest small business entrepreneur

(CBS DETROIT) - After four months, the annual Hatch Detroit by TechTown comes to an end on Wednesday with one business being awarded $100,000.

The goal is to help entrepreneurs open a brick-and-mortar store in Detroit, Hamtramck, or Highland Park.

The four-month contest, which kicked off in early January, includes two rounds of public voting – Top 10 and Top 4. It allows the community to vote for their favorite business to win the grand prize from Comerica Bank, as well as a package of accounting, legal, IT and public relations support from TechTown and their partners.

In a shark tank style approach on the final night, entrepreneurs were questioned on their business's viability, hardships they've faced and successes they've seen by other local business owners and community leaders.

Out of 150 applicants, it came down to four. Each business offers a different service to the community from food to entertainment.

"Honestly, they are all winner in our book not only because we are supporting them because they're here, but they've made it out of 150 applicants to get to this stage in this process, and they have some amazing pitches," said Christianne Malone, chief program officer at TechTown Detroit.

Ultimately, Bouncing Around The Motor City won the grand prize. The owner, Cathryn Coleman, is a balloon artist, and the business specializes in party and event rentals.

So far, Hatch Detroit helped 50 alumni open businesses.