Has the snow stopped falling in Southeast Michigan? Here's what historic trends say

January and February are the snowiest months in Southeast Michigan. It feels like we've already had our fair share of winter, but it isn't over yet.

Out of the top 20 snowiest months on record, six were January and eight of them were February. The remainder were in descending order among the months of December, March, and April. I think many of us are hopeful we don't make that list this March or April, too.

Already this snow season (November through April) has been above average in snowfall totals for each month. Typically, we get approximately 45 inches of snowfall per season. So far this season, we've received 35.3 inches. While this week is relatively quiet, we have a chance for some mixed precipitation by the end of the weekend, and we are only halfway through the month!

While we hope the worst of the snowfall has already been seen this season, February isn't over. Out of the top 20 snowiest months, February snowfalls take five of the top 10 spots, more than any other month. February also claims the top spot for the month with the most 6-plus inch snowfalls.

If that isn't enough, just to remind you how long winter can be, the heaviest snowfall on record was in April of 1886 with 24.5 inches. It is worth noting, however, that February holds six out of the top ten spots for the heaviest snowstorms on record. Hopefully, we only have to get through this month, and (fingers crossed) the worst really will be behind us. As Michiganders know, though, Mother Nature always throws us curveballs.