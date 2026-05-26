Harper Woods man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $60,000+ in COVID relief funds, PPP loans

A Southeast Michigan man will serve between two and 15 years in prison over a fraudulent effort to obtain over $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Roy Lee Holt, 58, of Harper Woods, was sentenced on Friday on two counts of false pretenses between $20,000 and $50,000; two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count each of false pretenses between $1,000 and $20,000, making/permitting a false tax return, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

He was also ordered to pay $63,865 in restitution.

A Wayne County Third Circuit Court jury issued its verdict on April 22 in the case.

At the time this fraud was committed, state officials said, Holt was a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employee. The Michigan Attorney General's office worked with the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and MSHDA on the investigation.

Prosecutors said Holt submitted a fraudulent bank statement and "made other false representations" about his business operations in 2021 to obtain two PPP loans that totaled over $41,000. Holt later submitted "additional fraudulent misrepresentations" to have both loans forgiven, according to prosecutors.

Each PPP loan Holt received was for $20,832, totaling over $41,000.

Holt also received $19,880 in COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funds after submitting falsified and altered documentation to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The emergency rental assistance program was designed to support Michigan residents struggling with rent and utilities due to pandemic-related financial hardships.