Harper Woods man accused of fraudulently obtaining $60,000+ in COVID relief funds and PPP loans to stand trial

A 57-year-old man accused of fraudulently obtaining over $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and Paycheck Protection Program loans will stand trial in circuit court in Wayne County, the Michigan Department of Attorney General said on Friday.

Prosecutors said Roy Lee Holt of Harper Woods, Michigan, submitted a fraudulent bank statement and "made other false representations" about his business operations in 2021 to obtain two PPP loans that totaled over $41,000.

Holt later submitted "additional fraudulent misrepresentations" to have both loans forgiven, according to prosecutors.

He also turned in falsified and altered documents to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to receive $19,880 in COVID Emergency Rental Assistance, prosecutors said. The state program was designed to support Michiganders struggling with finances due to the pandemic.

State officials said Holt was charged in July with two counts of false pretenses between $20,000 and $50,000, one count of false pretenses between $1,000 and $20,000, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of making and/or permitting a false tax return.

He's set to be arraigned at the Third Judicial Circuit Court in Detroit on Nov. 26. If convicted, Holt faces up to 35 years in jail.

Holt was an employee for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs when the alleged fraud was committed, state officials said. The federal agency worked with the Michigan Office of Inspector General and the MSHDA to investigate Holt.