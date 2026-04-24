Harper Woods man convicted of fraudulently obtaining $60,000+ in COVID relief funds and PPP loans

A Harper Woods man was convicted of multiple state felony charges regarding a fraudulent effort to obtain over $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Roy Lee Holt, 58, will be sentenced on May 20 in 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Holt was convicted on Wednesday by a Wayne County jury on two counts of false pretenses between $20,000 and $50,000; two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count each of false pretenses between $1,000 and $20,000, making/permitting a false tax return.

Prosecutors said Holt submitted a fraudulent bank statement and "made other false representations" about his business operations in 2021 to obtain two PPP loans that totaled over $41,000. Holt later submitted "additional fraudulent misrepresentations" to have both loans forgiven, according to prosecutors.

Each PPP loan Holt received was for $20,832, totaling over $41,000.

Holt also received $19,880 in COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funds after submitting falsified and altered documentation to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The emergency rental assistance program was designed to support Michigan residents struggling with rent and utilities due to pandemic-related financial hardships.

At the time this fraud was committed, state officials said, Holt was a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employee.

The Michigan Attorney General's office worked with the Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, and MSHDA on the investigation.

"Cases like this are rare, but we take them seriously and pursue them fully," said Amy Hovey, CEO and Executive Director of MSHDA. "This conviction reflects strong coordination with our state and federal partners to hold bad actors accountable."