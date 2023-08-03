Michigan's hands-free law statistics look "encouraging" after one month, data shows

(CBS DETROIT) - It has now been a month since the state of Michigan implemented a new distracted driving law.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics released data from the past month, showing an 11.2% drop in phone motion distraction in June, the first month the law was enforced. The report shows that in addition to the 650 prevented crashes and two prevented fatalities, $15.5 million was also saved in economic damages.

"It's really great to know that this law is already saving lives," says Matt Penniman, advocacy director for the League of Michigan Bicyclists.

"More and more people are aware, and the culture has started to shift so that it's no longer acceptable to be making or answering a call when you're driving, and people understand that when you do that, you're putting someone at risk of a ticket," Penniman says, calling the data encouraging.

"The metric that we looked at for this analysis is called phone motion, and what is basically means is when you're handling your phone while you're driving, and the phone is moving, and your phone is moving through three-dimensional space," says Matt Fiorentino of Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

Fiorentino says artificial intelligence is used within apps of insurance carriers to help detect phone motion while behind the wheel.

He adds that distracted driving doesn't carry the same stigma as something like driving under the influence, although people should take it just as seriously.

"From our data set, we've seen that over 30% of all crashes that happen within one minute of a person using their phone, so it's a deadly behavior. People have control and ownership over this. Turn on do not disturb while you're driving, don't answer texts, don't go scrolling while you're going down the highway. It's in your control," says Fiorentino.