"Hands-free device use only" signs to be installed at Michigan border crossings, state lines

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will start installing "hand-free device use only" signs as Michigan's new hand-free device use law goes into effect Friday, June 30.

Hands-free device use only sign Michigan Department of Transportation

Crews will install these signs at 37 locations along state lines and border crossings. The installation is scheduled to begin this week and continue throughout the summer until all signs have been posted.

MDOT says its dynamic message sign boards (DMS) will now display the following message: NEW MICHIGAN LAW NO HANDHELD DEVICES WHILE DRIVING.

Michigan is the 26th state to pass hands-free device legislation. Texting while driving has been illegal in the state since 2010, but this new law is aimed at further improving safety.

"This legislation is a welcome addition in the fight to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries," said State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich. "Improving safety for our road workers is a top priority for the department, and these new laws will help to ensure that our roads and work zones are protected from distracted driving."