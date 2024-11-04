Hand grenade found inside Ann Arbor home, police say

Early voting wraps up in Michigan, Trump returns to Grand Rapids and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an inert hand grenade was found inside an Ann Arbor home over the weekend.

A homeowner in the 2000 block of Placid Way called police after discovering the grenade while going through a family member's World War II collection.

Michigan State Police's bomb squad conducted an investigation and determined that the grenade "turned out to be inert and there was no explosion hazard," Ann Arbor police said in a social media post.

"The homeowner did the right thing in this situation by calling police. If you have any concerns or need to report any suspicious items, please contact 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 734-994-2911," police said.