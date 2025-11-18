Adam Alharbi wins by 6 votes over Muhith Mahmood in Hamtramck mayoral race

Two weeks after Election Day, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers has now officially certified the results of the Hamtramck mayoral race and city council elections.

Results on Tuesday show that frontrunner and businessman Adam Alharbi won by six votes against City Councilman Muhith Mahmood.

Up until Tuesday, the unofficial results for Hamtramck's mayoral race between Adam Alharbi and Muhith Mahmood were separated by just 11 votes, with Alharbi leading among the 2,009 votes cast. However, the race had not yet been declared because election officials rejected 150 absentee ballots due to discrepancies with the signature on the sealed envelope.

Those 150 voters were given until Nov. 7 to correct their ballots for them to be counted. Election officials say a majority of those 150 ballots were resubmitted.

Along with the 150 absentee ballots in question, an additional 37 absentee ballots were discounted after Hamtramck City Clerk Rana Faraj noticed a break in the chain of custody and immediately reported it.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted not to count those 37 absentee ballots.

The special city council meeting will take place Tuesday night.