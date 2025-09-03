Hamtramck councilman Khalil Refai steps down as mayor pro tem

In yet another shakeup among the leadership in Hamtramck, Michigan, the mayor pro tem seat is vacant.

Khalil Refai announced his decision to step down from mayor pro tem effective Aug. 29.

Hamtramck has a council-manager form of government through which the city's mayor serves as chief executive officer and the city manager is chief administrative officer. The mayor pro tem is the second-highest seat on council, after the mayor's role.

"I will return to my previous role as Councilman until further notice in the coming weeks," he said that day on his campaign's social media account.

In a post written on his personal social media account, Refai also spoke about his decision to resign from the leadership role.

During its Aug. 26 meeting, Hamtramck City Council voted to terminate the police chief, city manager and a special investigator after an independent investigation detailed allegations of misconduct. All three men had been previously placed on leave.

Hamtramck city council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.