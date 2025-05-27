Hamtramck city manager placed on leave amid tense city council meeting

Hamtrack's city manager was placed on administrative leave Tuesday amid a tense city council meeting to discuss the suspension of Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri.

During the hours-long meeting, which was expected to discuss whether to reinstate Altaheri, the council voted to suspend City Manager Max Garbarino while an investigation is ongoing. The investigation stems from allegations that Altaheri abused his power, resulting in Garbarino announcing the suspension of the police chief and an officer.

On Friday, Garbarino said he received credible evidence of serious allegations involving city leaders and has taken "appropriate and responsible steps to address credible allegations of illegal and unethical conduct within our police department and among elected officials."

Several community members spoke at Tuesday's meeting before it became heated as Ghalib and Garbarino exchanged words.

"How do you feel that you deprived him (Altaheri) of staying here to defend himself and to make things clear for the public, but you ask for your right to defend yourself right now, and you took like 20 minutes?" said Ghalib.

"Across the whole nation, if you're suspected of this, you are put on administrative leave. This is how this works," Garbarino said.

The next council meeting is scheduled for June 10.

In a statement provided to CBS News Detroit last week, Altaheri said, "I call on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, State Police and FBI to follow up on these false accusations and all those behind these fabricated stories."