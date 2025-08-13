Hamtramck City Council holds meeting after two members face election fraud charges

Two Hamtramck city council members who are facing election fraud charges were arraigned on Tuesday, the same day as the city council meeting.

It was business as usual at the meeting after Councilmen Muhtasin Sadman and Mohamad Hassan appeared in court, pleading not guilty.

Hassan, 57, is charged with election law forgery, two counts of unqualified elector attempting to vote, forging a signature on an absentee ballot application and providing a false statement in an application for an absentee ballot. Sadman, 26, is charged with election law forgery, forging a signature on an absentee ballot application and providing a false statement in an application for an absentee ballot.

Sadman, along with four other council members and Mayor Amer Ghalib, were in attendance Tuesday night at City Hall; however, there was an empty chair belonging to Hassan.

Earlier in the day, both men declined to comment after they appeared in court and are due back in court next week.

The city council meeting started with presentations from student interns and other agenda items. During public comment, there were calls for unity. An email read aloud from a resident directly addressed the controversy and asked for the removal of Sadman and Hassan.

The meeting then went on like normal. Highlights included an effort to save a beloved mural in the city, which was tabled for the next meeting. The night ended with the Hamtramck City Council steering clear of any major conflict.

The council can still take action to remove them in the future.