Hamburger buns distributed in southeast Michigan recalled due to undeclared milk

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Madison Heights company is recalling its hamburger buns that were distributed throughout southeast Michigan due to undeclared milk.

Knickerbocker 365, Inc. recalled its 16-ounce packages of "Homestyle Hamburger Buns" after it was found that the product contained milk, while the packaging did not say it had milk.

The FDA says the issue was caused due to a temporary breakdown with Knickerbocker 365's production and packaging methods. Officials say the problem was corrected immediately.

The recalled product was distributed to retail stores, restaurants and food service throughout the region.

The stores that received the product include the following: All Season's Market, John's Market, Main Party Story, Nino Salvaggio, Steiner Meat Market and Van Dyke Liquor Beer & Wine.

In addition, the item has clear plastic packaging marked with the following lot codes: I31C, J01C, J02C, J06C, J07C, J08C, J09C and J11C.

According to the FDA, an illness complaint was reported to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Anyone who purchased this product is urged to return it to where they bought it to receive a full refund. Consumers can call Sandra Sokana at 248-217-1942 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions.