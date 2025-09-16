Hall of Fame hockey player Eddie Giacomin has died

A former Detroit Red Wings goaltender, Eddie Giacomin, died Monday, the National Hockey League announced. He was 86.

Giacomin was a Hockey Hall of Fame goalie who spent most of his NHL career with the New York Rangers. After a waiver from the Rangers, he played with the Red Wings from 1975 to 1978. The NHL has told the story of how he was welcomed with cheers during his first game in New York for Detroit.

He retired after the 1977-78 season with a total 290 wins and 54 shutouts in 610 regular-season games.

He entered the Hall of Fame with the Class of 1987, and the Rangers retired his No. 1 in 1989.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of a true original, Hockey Hall of Famer and beloved New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings goaltender Eddie Giacomin," the NHL said in a statement.

"A six-time NHL All-Star who also led the League in games played four straight seasons, Giacomin routinely heard chants of 'Ed-die! Ed-die!' from adoring Madison Square Garden crowds and had his No. 1 retired by the franchise in 1989. We send our condolences to Eddie's family, friends and the many fans he thrilled throughout his memorable career."