25 shots fired, causing damage to vehicles and building in Royal Oak Township

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police said six vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire on Dec. 28 around 7:25 p.m.

A neighbor called the Detroit Regional Communication Center and said they heard 25 gunshots in the 21000 block of S. Hart Place in Charter Township of Royal Oak.

Upon arrival, troopers found vehicles hit by bullets and fired cartridge cases of two different calibers, that were scattered across the parking lot and sidewalk.

No one was hurt during the gunfire, troopers said.

When interviewing witnesses, troopers said one witness saw a young man running from the scene but his involvement is unclear.

Anyone with information can call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.