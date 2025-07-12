Watch CBS News
Armed man barricades himself inside Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

An armed man has barricaded himself inside Stellantis' assembly plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, police said Saturday afternoon. 

The plant is located at 38111 Van Dyke Ave. Police say they've evacuated people in the area where the man is.

Officials say he works at the facility. 

Details of what led to the incident weren't immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information. 

