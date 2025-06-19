Police seeking tips after homes struck by gunfire in Washtenaw County

A series of property damage shootings Tuesday night in Washtenaw County, Michigan, is under investigation.

The Michigan State Police, Brighton Post, reports that at least four homes were struck with gunfire in the 9000 through the 12000 blocks of Tuttle-Hill Road in Willis. No injuries were reported.

There are no suspects in custody.

Troopers and state police detectives are speaking with homeowners in the area, and are asking for information that might assist in the investigation. To pass on a tip, call the Michigan State Police, Brighton Post, at 810-227-1051.