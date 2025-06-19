Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking tips after homes struck by gunfire in Washtenaw County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tornado cleanup in Fraser; sports, weather and other top stories
Tornado cleanup in Fraser; sports, weather and other top stories 04:00

A series of property damage shootings Tuesday night in Washtenaw County, Michigan, is under investigation. 

The Michigan State Police, Brighton Post, reports that at least four homes were struck with gunfire in the 9000 through the 12000 blocks of Tuttle-Hill Road in Willis. No injuries were reported. 

There are no suspects in custody. 

Troopers and state police detectives are speaking with homeowners in the area, and are asking for information that might assist in the investigation. To pass on a tip, call the Michigan State Police, Brighton Post, at 810-227-1051.  

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.