Gun store owner explains how to store and secure firearms

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are calling for residents to ensure their firearms are properly secured after a 1-year-old was shot twice by his 6-year-old sibling in Detroit.

Bill Kucyk, owner of Action Impact Firearms & Training Center in Southfield, sat down with CBS News Detroit and demonstrated how to store firearms.

You can watch the full video above.