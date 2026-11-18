After more than a decade of anticipation, the wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is over. But the highly anticipated release could mean more than just a big night for gamers.

Some fans are already making plans to celebrate the launch, while others are adjusting their work schedules to make time for the game. One shopper said he bought the game for his son, who has been eagerly waiting for its release.

The excitement could also show up in Michigan workplaces. According to an estimate from Amazon Slots, more than 28,000 Michiganders could take time off for the launch.

Shooshan Danagoulian, an associate professor of economics at Wayne State University, said major events that keep people up late or distract them can affect workplace attendance and productivity.

The anticipation is also reflected in sales projections. Sensor Tower estimates about 17 million preorders worldwide.

Danagoulian also pointed to video games as a potential alternative form of entertainment amid higher gas prices and other everyday expenses. She said more people may turn to affordable entertainment options instead of vacations or concerts.

"Affordable markets such as video games have unique opportunities to get a bigger following and bigger share of market as people are looking for these alternatives," Danagoulian said.

For businesses, employee absences could mean paying overtime or bringing in additional workers to cover shifts, adding to operating costs. But for longtime fans, the draw is the experience itself. Gamers say the game's storyline, realism, and open-world features are among the reasons they've been waiting so long to play.

"It's really coming out like…I lived to see it," Brandon White said.

Experts say the franchise has a multigenerational following, meaning the excitement isn't limited to younger players.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch at midnight on Nov. 19.