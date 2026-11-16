With more than 1 million people across the U.S. projected to call out this week for the release of the highly anticipated "Grand Theft VI," a study shows that over 28,000 of them are in Michigan.

The study from Amazon Slots found that the 28,043 people projected to take off for the game's Nov. 19 release could result in $7.6 million in lost wages.

Fans can pre-order the game now ahead of the release. CBS News reports that GTA VI reportedly sold more than 11 million copies, generating $1 billion in preorders.

According to GameSquare, a Texas-based entertainment and technology company, 42% of U.S. employees surveyed believe they may be less productive due to the game's arrival, with 51% ranking the game as the biggest cultural moment of the fall over some upcoming movies, including "Avengers: Doomsday," "Dune: Part 3," and "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

Additionally, 70% of employees said they might skip watching their usual sports to play the game.

Many gamers have anticipated GTA VI for years, as this game comes more than 10 years after the 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto V. In 2023, an 18-year-old hacker was sentenced after leaking footage of GTA VI.

GTA VI was originally scheduled for release in 2025 but faced two delays before its official release date was scheduled for Nov. 19, 2026.