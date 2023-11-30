Group turns vacant land in Detroit neighborhood into community park

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Earlier this year, the park on the corner of East State Fair Avenue and Anvil Street in Detroit did not exist and was an eyesore of vacant land.

Due to the help of many volunteers and neighbors, it's now a space where those in the community can come together.

"A lot of blight, people were dumping on the site itself, and it just kind of accumulated. Looked really messy," Detroit resident, Sharon Hayes said.

A photo of the vacant lot that used to preside on the corner of East State Fair Avenue and Anvill Street in Detroit. George Preston

"It was a place where they would drop trash, debris, it was overgrown with weeds, trees… just an eyesore," Mohican Regent Resident's Association Treasurer, Kimberly Slone said.

What was once an area of land full of junk and debris is now a glimmer of hope and space for people to gather in the Mohican Regent Resident's Association neighborhood.

"It was such an adventure getting together, working together as one. Just seeing it come to fruition was great," Slone said.

With the help of the city, grants, and donations, the association was able to buy the eight lots that make up the property.

The new community park located on the corner of East State Fair Avenue and Anvill Street in Detroit. CBS Detroit

Throughout the summer, hundreds of volunteers got their hands dirty to clean up what is now a community park.

"We were able to put in a flag, we put in benches over here, we've got tables, we're going to put even more because it's going to be a sitting park and hopefully we're going to have some events over here," Mohican Regent Resident's Association President, George Preston said.

Preston is even proud of the fresh walking path and the fence installed around the park.

"It's a good feeling when you sit back and you look at what you have achieved in terms of where it was and where it is today," Preston stated.

Volunteers helping to clean up the former vacant land. George Preston

Though no comparison to the eyesore it used to be, Preston said neighbors still have plans for this new neighborhood hot spot, including a mural representing this community and other unique features.

"What we ultimately want to do is put an emblem here in the park and it's going to sit on this mound so we're going to clean all this up and we're going to put the Mohican Regent emblem on the front here," Preston said.

It's a park with purpose.

RELATED LINK: Neighborhood group in Detroit to turn vacant lot into park

"We want it to become a gem in the community so that's what we're working toward," Preston said.

The group plans to have the park finished by fall of next year.

Those interested in donating, can send donations to the following address:

Mohican-Regent Residents Association

PO BOX 5766

Detroit, MI 48205

The group meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the Ford Resource Center located at 15491 Maddelein near Seven Mile and Hayes for those interested in volunteering.