Neighborhood group in Detroit to turn vacant lot into park

(CBS DETROIT) - A neighborhood group in Detroit has a new project underway.

The Mohican-Regent Resident's Association recently bought a vacant lot, hoping to turn it into a spot for people to come together.

On the corner of East State Fair Avenue and Anvil Street in Detroit, sits an empty lot people in the area say has been an eyesore for decades.

The Mohican-Regent Resident's Association plans to turn this vacant land on the corner of East State Fair Avenue and Anvil Street in Detroit into a community park. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Soon, George Preston says that's going to change.

"Our plan is to have a sitting park, a place where people can come and sit and relax," said Preston, president of the Mohican-Regent Resident's Association.

Preston says the vacant land has been a sight of blight for far too long.

"For years, it looked like a forest and people were beginning to dump here. It was just an ugly site," Preston said.

A photo of what the lot on the corner of East State Fair Avenue and Anvil Street in Detroit looked like for decades, according to Mohican-Regent Resident's Association President George Preston. George Preston

With the help of the city, grants and donations, the association was able to buy the 8 lots that make up this property.

"Our goal is to put a path over here and we're going to fence it all in, then we'll put benches and tables over here," said Preston.

A mural is also on the list of things to create. Preston says the group has already started cleaning up the site.

All they need to get the job done is more volunteers. Donations always help too.

"We're always looking for donations," said Preston.

Another photo captured at the vacant property on the corner of East State Fair Avenue and Anvil Street in Detroit. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Mostly, Preston says the idea behind the project is simple. It's about comradery.

"It's the whole community coming together to bring about change," Preston said.

The group plans to break ground on June 1 and hopes to have the project completed by the end of July.

If you're interested in helping out or making a donation, you can send that to the following address:

Mohican-Regent Residents Association

PO BOX 5766

Detroit, MI 48205

The group also meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the Ford Resource Center at 15491 Maddelein near Seven Mile and Hayes.