Michigan man created a hangout spot after pandemic. Now, his friends are keeping it going after his death.

Around this time six years ago, restaurants and bars were closed due to the pandemic, forcing regulars to stay home.

Instead of letting friendships that started at local dives fade away, one group of guys in Metro Detroit kept theirs alive in a garage.

"We go back a little way, a dozen years for some of us," said Pete Belanski.

To the people driving by, it looks like your typical group of guys hanging out at a buddy's house. But if you look a little closer, you'll find a group of men in all different stages of life with one thing in common: true friendship.

"Everybody would get there about four and break up at six. We were the happy hour guys," said Belanski.

The Happy Hour Guys met five times a week for almost a decade at a bar and grill in Metro Detroit until the pandemic.

Stopping what these men looked forward to every week, but not for long.

"They were shutting down the bars on Tuesday, and I think Thursday we were here," said Belanski.

That's how the Corona Lodge came to be, with a little decor and a bigger fridge and TV. A buddy's garage took social distancing to a whole new level.

"A lot of people think it's crazy, but I don't. They say they are still coming by, and I said, ' Why wouldn't they? '" said Scott Cavanaugh, the homeowner's son.

Cavanaugh's father, Bill, started the lodge. He says his dad's rules were to bring your own chair, booze, and not to talk about politics.

Business was good for the Corona Lodge for six years, even after Bill got sick.

"He would ask me over and over again, 'You are going by the house to see the guys, right?' It was important to him you don't want to make them feel like they are imposing," said Cavanaugh.

Sadly, Bill died a couple of weeks ago. Losing the man who started their beloved tradition is something that's still hard for the group to talk about. But they say they are grateful for the man who never gave up on friendship.

"We miss him, you know. Bill was one of a kind grouchy dude, but we loved him," said Belanski.

From a group of friends who met five times a week, the Corona Lodge is now open every day until their friend's home is sold, which is something the group is not focusing on; they just want to focus on the friendships and the memories that will live forever.

"You need a shoulder to cry on or somebody to fix something, here they are," said Belanski.