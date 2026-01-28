Ground stop lifted at Detroit Metro Airport after "aircraft emergency"

A ground stop that went into effect Wednesday evening at Detroit Metro Airport has been lifted.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the ground stop before 6:30 p.m. due to an "aircraft emergency," but it was lifted by 7:30 p.m. The airport has also reopened.

Officials did not release details on the emergency.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Wayne County Airport Authority for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.