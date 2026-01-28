Watch CBS News
Local News

Ground stop lifted at Detroit Metro Airport after "aircraft emergency"

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A ground stop that went into effect Wednesday evening at Detroit Metro Airport has been lifted.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the ground stop before 6:30 p.m. due to an "aircraft emergency," but it was lifted by 7:30 p.m. The airport has also reopened.

Officials did not release details on the emergency.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Wayne County Airport Authority for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue