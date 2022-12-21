Grosse Pointe North HS student charged in school threat case

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old girl has been charged for allegedly making a threat that caused a lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School.

Police say the threat was made around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The school was locked down until 1:05 p.m.

Officers identified a 14-year-old student as the person responsible for making the threat. She was charged with false report or threat of terrorism.

The student received a $2,000 cash bond during a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.

Prosecutors say she must comply with school disciplinary action and continue therapy services.

Her next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.