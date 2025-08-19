Grosse Pointe man sentenced to 25-60 years for sexually assaulting child

Zoning dispute in Grosse Pointe Woods; shooting at a repast gathering; other top stories

A Grosse Pointe man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

On Monday, Robert Allen DeClercq, 72, was sentenced to 25 to 60 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

DeClercq was convicted in May in Oscoda County on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors allege that in 2020, DeClercq assaulted a girl in a bathroom of his secondary home in Fairview Township.

"Sexual assault survivors deserve to see their abusers held accountable, and this sentencing demonstrates our ongoing commitment to justice," said Nessel in a statement. "My office will continue to support victims and ensure perpetrators face the consequences of their actions."

After serving his prison sentence, DeClercq is subject to a lifetime of electronic monitoring and sex offender registration, according to state prosecutors.