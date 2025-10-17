Grosse Pointe Farms man charged in sexual assault of teen girl

A Grosse Pointe Farms man is facing several felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a teen girl, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Dwayne Eugene Howell, 51, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person between 13 and 15 years old, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and refusing or resisting to provide a DNA sample.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that on the afternoon of May 28, 2025, Howell picked up the victim from a school in Detroit and drove her to his Grosse Pointe Farms home, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Following an investigation by Grosse Pointe Farms police, Howell was arrested on Oct. 13.

Howell was arraigned Wednesday and given a $200,000 bond with a GPS tether. He has a probable cause conference scheduled for Oct. 29.