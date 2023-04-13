Grosse Ile Township elementary school teacher receives email threat

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a Grosse Ile Township elementary school teacher received a threatening email on Wednesday evening, according to the superintendent of the Grosse Ile Township School District.

The school district contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Michigan State Police and the Grosse Ile Police Department to investigate the threat.

The threat was made to one teacher in the evening on Wednesday, April 12. It did not include any threats to certain students, school buildings or any other school district member. In addition, it didn't include any information about taking action at a specific date, time or location, according to Superintendent Valerie Orr.

As authorities investigate the incident, there will be an increased police presence at Grosse Ile Township schools to ensure safety.

Because the threat was made to one individual, schools will remain open. The teacher who received the threat will be placed on paid administrative leave, to ensure the safety of that teacher and the school district's community.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Grosse Ile Township Schools Superintendant Valerie Orr at 734-362-2581.

The investigation is ongoing. Orr says the school district will update the community once they have more information.