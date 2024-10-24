Detroit-area man charged with embezzling over $350K from wine shop

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man is charged for allegedly stealing more than $350,000 from a local wine shop.

Ishpinder Sahni, 31, was arraigned on three counts of embezzlement over $100,000, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of failure to file taxes, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Officials say Sahni, who worked as the chief operating officer at Woods Wholesale Wine, allegedly redirected the money from online sales to his personal bank account between 2021 and 2023.

He also failed to report the income on his state tax returns, according to a news release.

Sahni is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 13.

"Embezzlement is a serious crime that can devastate small businesses and have a ripple effect throughout their communities," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My office will continue to hold employees who steal from their employers accountable to protect business owners and their customers."