Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says "I don't think it would hurt" for Biden to take a cognitive test

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested that President Joe Biden taking a cognitive test might thwart concerns over his mental stability after his recent debate performance.

During an interview on CNN's NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip asked Whitmer if she thinks Mr. Biden should take a cognitive test — and demand that former President Donald Trump also take one — to stop all the calls from citizens and even fellow Democrats to withdraw from the presidential election.

"I don't think that it'd hurt, to be honest," said Whitmer, acknowledging the negative impact the first debate had for the incumbent president.

However, Whitmer also applied to Mr. Biden a term she uses to describe herself in her new book: "happy warrior."

"He shows up every day and fights for the American public. He cares about other people more than he cares about himself, and that's precisely why I think this moment where we have Donald Trump, who's been convicted of 34 felonies, who cares only about Donald Trump, we can't lose sight of how high these stakes are. We have a field, and unless one person, Joe Biden, makes an alternative decision, this is the field, and we've got to go," she said.

The interview comes as Democratic lawmakers have begun to call for Mr. Biden to excuse himself from the race. So far, there have been nine House Democrats and one Senate Democrat who have made direct calls for him to withdraw.

Among the concerns about his mental acuity, several Democratic lawmakers have also expressed their support for Mr. Biden. And, in a letter to congressional Democrats, Mr. Biden said he was "firmly committed" to staying in the race.

Following the debate, Mr. Biden worked to make it clear that he plans on staying in the race and addressed the concerns in an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos asked the president if he'd agree to take a cognitive test, and Mr. Biden told him he has one every day.

"Look, I have a cognitive test every single day," Mr. Biden said, insisting the rigors of the job are sufficient to prove his mental fitness. "Every day, I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I'm running the world."

Mr. Biden is scheduled to campaign in Detroit on Friday, marking his fourth visit to the state this year. He and Trump have both visited Michigan and other Midwest states to garner support from voters, with Michigan and Wisconsin being critical states for winning the election.

Trump gained a 3-point edge over Biden in battleground states following the debate, according to recent polls.

On Thursday, the Democratic Party of Illinois announced Whitmer will serve as the keynote speaker for its gala on Sept. 27 in Chicago. The fundraising event will celebrate Democratic accomplishments ahead of the election, and elected officials, donors, party stakeholders and supporters will be in attendance.

"There could not be more on the line in this election, but the good news is Midwest Democrats are standing between Donald Trump and the White House and we know how to win," said Whitmer. "I'm excited to be joining so many Illinois leaders who are bringing that same spirit. Together we'll send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back to the White House and elect Democrats up and down the ticket who are dedicated to delivering for everyday Americans and standing up for our fundamental freedoms."