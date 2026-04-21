Detroit among key ports for 2026 season of Great Lakes cruises

The Great Lakes are quickly emerging as a major travel destination.

New projections show cruise travel across the region is expected to hit record levels in 2026, bringing thousands of passengers through ports like Detroit. Industry leaders say it's part of a shift, with more travelers seeking experiences that feel closer to home yet still offer something unique.

"I think one of the reasons Great Lakes cruises are growing is because a lot of cruising folks, people who are passionate about cruising, have done the big cruises, and they've done river cruises in Europe, and they are thinking, what's new and what's next," said Sally Berry, tourism director of Cruise The Great Lakes.

Cruise lines are also expanding by adding more stops and extending their seasons as demand continues to grow.

"Certainly, we are seeing a growth in demand. We had all our cruise lines give us a forecast for this year, and already all of them are adding dates," said Berry.

That includes a new 10-day journey from Viking Cruises set to launch in 2026, designed to showcase everything from coastal wetlands to Great Lakes islands. Local leaders say the economic impact could be significant.

From hotels and restaurants to local attractions, more visitors mean more money flowing into the region.

"You know, it's fascinating to me, the economic impact that these cruise ships have," said Berry.

Ships sailing the Great Lakes are also designed for expedition-style travel, with a focus on education, science, and environmental awareness.

"This is for them a whole new horizon, and I think the demand is really just starting. I think we're going to see cruising in the Great Lakes grow for many years to come," said Berry.

With more ships, new routes, and growing interest, Berry says the Great Lakes are positioned to become one of the fastest-growing cruise regions in the country.