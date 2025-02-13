Traffic crashes on Michigan highways include fire truck struck while at emergency call

Tracking snow on on the roads. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/13/2025

(CBS DETROIT) - Multiple traffic accidents were reported on the freeways and roads as a result of the winter storm that hit lower Michigan Wednesday night and early Thursday, according to Michigan State Police.

One of the accidents involved a fire truck pulled over at an emergency scene in West Michigan. That crash happened about 8:06 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 196 in Grandville, which is southwest of Grand Rapids.

Troopers from the MSP's Grand Rapids post said their officers and the Grandville Fire Department were called to the area to check on a driver who had minor injuries after a box truck went off the road and rolled onto its side.

"As fire department personnel were attending to the driver, a second vehicle struck the back of the parked, fully illuminated firetruck," troopers reported. "That driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Thankfully no fire personnel were injured."

A Grandville (Michigan) fire truck was struck and damaged while parked at an emergency scene Feb. 12, 2025. Michigan State Police

In Metro Detroit, MSP reported they handled 30 preventable crashes between midnight and 9:45 a.m. Thursday. A common theme was driving too fast for conditions, and losing control of the vehicle. That's in addition to 19 "preventable traffic crashes" the post handled before midnight.

"Don't forget side streets and neighborhoods will be worse than freeways for a while," the Metro Detroit post troopers said Thursday morning.

Ahead of the snow, troopers from Metro South Post and officers from Dearborn, Romulus and Van Buren townships set up a traffic detail on I-94. The team made over 200 stops Wednesday afternoon and evening, issuing warnings and citations as they looked for speeding, distracted driving and other "dangerous behaviors."

The next winter storm for Metro Detroit is expected this weekend.