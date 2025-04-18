Watch CBS News
More than $1 million street value in drugs seized in West Michigan investigation

Over $1 million in street value of drugs was confiscated after officers in Kent County, Michigan, led a seizure and arrest in Grand Rapids. 

The suspect is a Grand Rapids man "who has a lengthy history of drug delivery offenses," according to the press release from Kent County Sheriff's Office. 

The investigation was led by the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (KANET), which is run by the sheriff's office with the assistance of officers from the Wyoming, Grandville and Walker police departments.  

The items seized after a search warrant was served in southwest Grand Rapids included: 

  • Five kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine. 
  • About 760 grams (1.7 pounds) of fentanyl. 
  • Loaded handgun. 

"This was a result of our detectives working relentlessly to keep deadly drugs off the street," Kent County Sheriff's Office Detective Lieutenant Rob Porter said in his statement. "KANET continues to make a significant impact through targeted local enforcement efforts each day - efforts that are directly saving lives." 

kent-narcotics-bust.jpg
Over $1 million in street value in drugs, plus a handgun, were confiscated after officers served a search warrant in the Grand Rapids area. Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team
