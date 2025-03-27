Robbery suspect captured in Grand Ledge after police issue shelter-in-place notice

A robbery suspect whose whereabouts led to a "shelter in place" for the entire mid-Michigan city of Grand Ledge has been apprehended, local authorities report.

The situation began about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. That's when Eaton County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Audrey Lane and Eaton Highway. Initial reports were that a suspect had stolen a vehicle at gunpoint, and tracking of the owner's phone that remained in the car indicated it was in the Grand Ledge area.

Grand Ledge, which has just under 8,000 residents, is west of Lansing.

The victim's vehicle was found abandoned in the area of East Front Street and Bridge Street in Grand Ledge, the sheriff's office said.

A search of that immediate area resulted in an Eaton County lieutenant spotting the suspect and attempting to stop him as he ran off.

Grand Ledge Police, Michigan State Police and Clinton County Sheriff's Office deputies also converged on the area. Michigan State Police sent a helicopter and K-9 team; Eaton County flew one of its drones.

In response to the circumstances and the number of officers involved, the Grand Ledge Police Department issued a "shelter in place" emergency notice, informing the community that officers were actively searching for a suspect believed to be armed with a gun.

An Eaton County sergeant then saw the suspect attempting to hide near the Grand River in the area of Main Street and Tallman Road. Additional officers came to that location, and took him into custody about 11:40 a.m.

At one point, the report said a deputy had to physically pull the suspect out of the river embankment.

Eaton County 911 reported that the Grand Ledge alert was lifted shortly afterwards.

"ECSO would like to thank the Grand Ledge Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Clinton County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this incident and thank the residents of Grand Ledge for their patience and cooperation," the sheriff's office said.